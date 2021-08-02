Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/CINE_ROCKS Lovebirds Kim Sharma, Leander Paes spotted walking hand in hand in Mumbai; fans ask 'where's the mask?'

Bollywood actress Kim Sharma, known for her role in SRK-starrer Mohabbatein is well known for her social media activity. She is quite active on Instagram and keeps on sharing pictures and videos of herself. A few days back, her fans were shocked to see her photos with tennis player Leander Paes in Goa that went viral in no time. Everyone started talking about whether the two of them are dating or not. Yet again, the alleged lovebirds were spotted strolling together in Mumbai on Sunday. The glimpses of them walking hand-in-hand have been shared by various fan pages and have again gone viral on the internet. The two of them were dressed in their casual avatars as they walked with their dog.

Kim, on one hand was seen wearing a white and pink maxi dress while Paes opted for a white T-shirt and shorts. Apart from the fact that the two walked hand-in-hand, what caught everyone's attention was the fact that neither of them wore masks despite the fear of third wave of COVID-19.

As soon as the photos and videos went viral, Netizens started trolling them for the same reason. Not only this but many even asked them about the dog. A user wrote, "Please mantion who's the Dog??" while another one commented, "No masks Please don't encourage such posts." A third person said, "kim sharma ka nya shikaar" and another user wrote, "Bhai BMC inse paise w nahi maangti?"

It was just last month when a Goa restaurant named Pousada by the Beach shared cosy pictures of the duo. The post shared on the official Instagram handle was captioned, "Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach. @pousadabythebeachgoa (sic)."

On the work front, apart from Mohabbatein, Kim has been a part of a number of projects like-- Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tom, Dick and Harry, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav. Her last appearance was in 2006 release Zindaggi Rocks also featuring Sushmita Sen.