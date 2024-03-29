London: Alia Bhatt wears 30 year old saree at Hope Gala, sings 'Ek Kuddi' with Harshdeep Kaur | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Alia Bhatt opted for a 30-year-old vintage saree for the Hope Gala 2024, London

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is currently present in London for the Hope Gala event. During this time, the latest post by the Jigra actress has taken social media by storm. Alia hosted the evening and has now shared several photos and videos from the night. From her looks to her hairstyle, everything has garnered attention. Alia shared in her Instagram stories that she wore a 30-years-old vintage saree by Abhujani Kholsa paired with a modern day blouse. She alsom opted for a maroon gown for the later part of the event.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram post

On Friday, Alia Bhatt shared the latest post on her official Instagram handle which contains the latest pictures from the Hope Gala. In which Alia is stealing the show with her beauty and gorgeous looks. In one of the video, Bollywood's famous singer Harshdeep Kaur can be seen singing the famous song Ikk Kudi from Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh starrer hit movie Udta Punjab. Later in the video, she is also seen requesting Alia to sing this song.

After which Alia Bhatt is seen singing this song with Harshdeep. The melodious voice of the actor is being liked by her fans. "I had the great pleasure of hosting an evening that was truly special, brimming with so much love, purpose, and hope. Thank you @mo_hotels for bringing our vision to life, and to @salaambbayorg for empowering and supporting young lives, providing them with what they need for a brighter tomorrow HOPE GALA 2024," read Alia's caption.

Watch the post here:

On her work front

A,lia Bhatt was last seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film was directed by Karan Johar, and the film has several awards this season. Alia has several projects stored in her kitty. This includes Dharma Productions' Jigra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, Alia Bhatt will also reprise her role as Isha in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra 2. Reports suggest that Raha Kapoor's mom will also feature in Yash Raj Banner's spy thriller.

Also Read: First Oscar winning Black actor Louis Gossett Jr. dies at 87, nephew confirms his demise