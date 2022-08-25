'Liger craze': Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday watch film with fans in Hyderabad | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ THEDEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger has released on August 25

Liger has released in cinema halls across India on August 25. The movie generated huge buzz among the fans who were waiting to watch Arjun Reddy star Vijay in a new avatar. As Liger was finally released in cinema halls, fans have been sharing their review on Twitter, praising Vijay's performance in it and how the movie has come out to be. Meanwhile, Vijay and lead actress Ananya Panday watched Liger in Hyderabad with their fans. A video from the film theatre has been going viral on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday watch Liger with the fans

Liger's lead actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have been travelling the length and breadth of the country promoting the movie. Ananya recently shared an Instagram post in which she said that they promoted Liger continuously for 34 days in 17 cities. On the day of its release, Vijay saw the film with his fans in Hyderabad to witness their reaction. As he walked into the theatre, there was roaring applause for him as his admirers cheered in unison. Ananya also accompanied Vijay.

Vijay shares his excitement ahead of Liger release

Ahead of the release, Vijay shared a picture with the Liger cast and crew on social media expressing he has been getting nervous on the occasion. He also hoped the film would do well. He captioned his post, "We are all smiling but, lopala pack aitundi! But I believe today #WaatLagaDenge (sic)."

Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda reveals Ananya Panday believes in mermaids; latter has an apt reply

Director Puri Jagannadh on Liger

Vijay Deverakonda has collaborated with Pokiri fame director Puri Jagannadh for the first time in Liger. Even before the movie released, Puri announced another film with Vijay titled Jana Gana Mana. "Liger is a universal story about the rise of an underdog. This can be watched in any language. That's when we thought of making it as a pan-India movie with Vijay," Puri said in an interview with PTI.

In Liger, Vijay plays a kickboxer with a stutter, and Puri said his decade-old idea to present the leading man with a speech disorder provided the framework to the movie's plot.

Read: Liger Review & Twitter Reaction: Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut with Mike Tyson gets thumbs up

Latest Entertainment News