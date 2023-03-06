Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NEHA DHUPIA Lavish and fun: Here is how Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia celebrated the farewell party

Actor and social activist Neha Dhupia attended her friend Sania Mirza's farewell party in her hometown, Hyderabad. Sania Mirza, the Indian lawn tennis player, has retired from her 20 year long sports career. Neha recently shared some inside photos from the lavish and fun party. The two friends were seen giggling and laughing. Captioning the beautiful post filled with love and warmth, Neha wrote an appraisal paragraph citing her journey with the tennis prodigy as a mother. She also thanked Sania for being an inspiration for other girls.

Neha also posted a video of Sania's speech from the lavish Sunday bash. Sania thanked everyone for coming and celebrating her 20 year long journey. She feels overwhelmed to form pure and lifetime friendships and relationships.

The tennis player threw a lavish party in Hyderabad and looked stunning in a black velvet gown with a front slit. She completed the look with a subtle diamond necklace and statement earrings. Whereas Neha Dhupia shone in an all-white ensemble along with actor and husband Angad Bedi, wearing a white shirt, a blue blazer, and black pants.

Several personalities attended the party, including Farah Khan, and Gaurav Kapoor, as Sania bid farewell to the court

