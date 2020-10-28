Lara Dutta walks down the memory lane, remembers Miss Universe 2000 crowning moment

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LARABHUPATHI Lara Dutta walks down the memory lane

Walking down memory lane, actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi on Wednesday recalled being crowned as Miss Universe 2000. The 'No Entry,' actor took to Instagram to post a collage of three pictures when she returned to Bangalore after winning the Miss Universe pageant. She also added a short note recalling winning the pageant 20 years ago.

"Year 2000. My home town of Bengaluru came out in full force to give me the biggest, grandest welcome I have ever experienced!! The Miss Universe officials who had accompanied me on this trip were overwhelmed," she wrote in the caption. "They had never experienced such large numbers of people!! I still meet adults who were kids then, who had been a part of this parade, who say it was an unforgettable expnce! Was for me too!!. @missuniverse #20years #bengaluru #memories #imyindia," she added.

Lara Dutta Bhupathi was the second Indian to win the Miss Universe Title after Sushmita Sen who became the first one to bring the title to India in 1994. On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra also shared a video reminiscing the moment when she was crowned as Miss World 2000.

The video shared by Priyanka Chopra showed the moment when the announcement for the then Miss India - Priyanka Chopra, being chosen as the Miss World 2000 was captured. Following her being crowned the voiceover said, "This is remarkable. This is the fifth time India has won, Miss World." Priyanka can be seen beaming with happiness as she waves off at the audience present in the hall in the video. Reliving the moment, the video then showed as a fast forward to the present day, a clip where the actress is seen seated next to her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and remembering the day. In the video, Priyanka asks mom," Do you remember the crowning moment of when I won Miss World?"

Madhu Chopra replies, "First runner up was announced, and Miss World is Miss India, Priyanka Chopra. We were both like literally under the chairs. The entire hall erupted, all the Indians just stood up erupted." The video then shows the Dostana actor on a video call to brother Sidharth, who said, " I remember at the Millenium Dome, being on the stage when I was only 11, 12 years at the time. But mixed feelings for me were I was... that she won but the very next moment I learned that I would be going to the US for further studies instead of her."

On the work front, Lara Dutta will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom next.

