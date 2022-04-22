Laal Singh Chaddha teaser to be out next week? Aamir Khan's latest video sparks speculations

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIRKHANPRODUCTIONS Aamir Khan

Earlier today Mr perfectionist Aamir Khan left his fans befuddled with a video that revealed the superstar will share a special ‘kahani’ on the 28th of April. In the video shared by Amir Khan’s production house, the star was seen acing his batting skills. In the video, Amir promises to narrate a story on April 28. Looking at his enthusiasm for narrating the tale, the players around him hail a loud ‘Yes’!

Known to be a fiercely private person, the superstar’s recent video has created quite a stir over social media platforms as fans eagerly await to unravel this mystery. The fact that Aamir Khan is rarely in the public eye piqued the curiosity of his fans and movie aficionados even more. Though there are several theories floating around about what the ‘kahaani’ might be; ranging from some life lessons, and personal trivia to new professional development, the details are being kept tightly under wraps at the moment.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is directed by Advait Chandan. The movie is an adaptation of Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump' and will also feature Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya in an important role.

It' is gearing up for its release on August 11. The movie was supposed to hit the screens on April 14, but the makers made an official announcement regarding the postponement.

Aamir Khan's production house made an official announcement in February, also thanking the makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' for pushing their release date, to accommodate 'Laal Singh Chaddha's release.

The statement by Aamir Khan Productions read, "This is to announce that our film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts."

It further added that Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which was slated for a release on August 1, has now been moved.

The statement further read, "We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022."

