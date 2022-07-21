Thursday, July 21, 2022
     
  Laal Singh Chaddha new poster: Naga Chaitanya thanks his 'Bala' Aamir Khan, says 'this one will...'

Laal Singh Chaddha new poster: Naga Chaitanya thanks his 'Bala' Aamir Khan, says 'this one will...'

Laal Singh Chaddha new poster: Naga Chaitanya's army look is out. Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh starrer is the Indian adaptation of Eric Roth's original screenplay of the 1994 Hollywood hit, 'Forrest Gump.'

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: July 21, 2022 7:16 IST
Naga Chaitanya
Image Source : TWITTER/@KCHIRUTWEETS Naga Chaitanya

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha shared a new poster featuring Naga Chaitanya. Dressed in an army uniform, Chaitanya's character from Aamir khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer was introduced by megastar Chiranjeevi. The actor plays Aamir's best friend 'Balaraju' in the film. Soon after the poster was unveiled, Chay took to his Instagram to thank his 'Bala' Aamir Khan. He re-shared his poster from the movie and wrote, "#laalsinghchaddha ...this one will stay with me forever. Thank you for Bala @aamirkhanproductions @advaitchandan".

Earlier in the day Chiranjeevi posted the same poster on Instagram and wrote, "Introducing 'Lal Singh Chadha', Cheddy Buddy 'Balaraj'. Mana is the grandson of the 'boy king' of those days. This boy king is Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. @chay_akkineni".

A few days ago, the film's lead actor Aamir Khan organised a special screening for Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sukumar, and SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad. Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi posted a minute-long video showing all of them watching the screening and then discussing it afterwards. 

He captioned it, "Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport - Japan, a few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha. Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home. Heartened by your warm gesture!" In a response to the original tweet, the veteran actor wrote, "Most of all, what a gem of a film you have made!! Such a wonderful emotional journey!!" ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya's fans are upset over his limited screen time in Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer!

In the clip, Chiranjeevi walked up to Aamir and shook hands with him, before giving him a warm hug. At this, Aamir wiped a tear off his eyes. Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11 this year.

