Naga Chaitanya's fans are upset over his limited screen time in Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer!

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHAY_SRI143 Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan

Naga Chaitanya, who is set to make his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' has excitedly shared the film's theatrical trailer but his fans appear to be dissatisfied with actor's limited screen time in the video. As per the ongoing buzz on social media, Chaitanya's fans expected more of his presence as it is going to be his maiden Bollywood project. Fans claimed that there are only three or four shots of Chaitanya.

On the other hand, some Tollywood fans believe Chaitanya's role in the Hindi remake of 'Forest Gump' is far more important than what is shown in the trailer, and thus advise his fans to hold off until the film is released. ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor thanks Aamir Khan for letting her son Jeh be a part of Laal Singh Chaddha. See post

Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was released on Sunday (May 29). With the huge strength of cricket lovers, loud cheers, whistles & big applause, the much-awaited trailer video of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor was unveiled on the day of the Indian Premier League 2022 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year, the trailer was launched with huge fanfare that gave the cricket and movie buffs across the world an adrenaline rush.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni starrer is the Indian adaptation of Eric Roth's original screenplay of the 1994 Hollywood hit, 'Forrest Gump' which saw Tom Hanks playing the lead. In the film, Kareena plays Aamir Khan's on-screen love interest, Mona Singh plays his mother and Naga Chaitanya plays his friend. ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha trailer out, fans say 'maaja aagya dekh kar'

The Indian adaptation of the screenplay has been done by Atul Kulkarni and the film is directed by Advait Chandan, who has earlier made, 'Secret Superstar'. 'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios, is all set to release on August 11, 2022 in theatres worldwide.