KRK challenges Mika Singh ahead of 'diss' track, says 'Main chahta hun tu song release karde! fir dekh!

The war of words between singer Mika Singh and KRK does not seem to end soon. After Mika Singh announced yesterday that he is going to release the diss song on June 11, actor-turned-critic Kamaal R. Khan, or KRK took to his Twitter and challenged the singer. On Wednesday, Mika Singh shared a teaser for his song. Hours later KRK tweeted without naming anyone, "Itna Bhaunkta Kyon hai, Agar Aukaat Nahi Hai Song release Karne Ki? Darr Mat, Bindaas Release Kar! Main Chahta Hoon Ki Tu Ek Baar song Release Karde! Fir Dekh (Don't be scared, release the song. I want you to. But just wait and watch)!"

Earlier, singer Mika Singh announced that he will make a new single titled "KRK Kutta", claiming the song meant to be a "befitting reply" to actor-turned-critic Kamaal R. Khan, or KRK, in the context of the latter's ongoing tussle with Bollywood star Salman Khan. "KRK is a 'gadha' (ass). Salman Khan should have filed the case on him a long time ago. KRK intentionally says nasty stuff to get attention, so that he keeps getting publicity. He makes personal attacks, he starts attacking family members. This is wrong. He talks absolute garbage, starts abusing people, he just says anything to anyone and the entire entertainment industry is silent. Someone needs to give him a proper reply," claimed Mika, justifying his song.

In a video, shared on social media, Mika Singh stood outside KRK's Mumbai house, which he said is near his studio.

Addressing KRK, Mika said in the video, “Dekh bhai, main tere ghar ke bahar khada hoon yahaan pe. Chaati chaudi kar ke khada hoon. Tu jahaan kahega, wahaan mil leta hoon. Tu saari umar mera beta hi rahega. Meri tere se koi ladai nahi hai."

Salman Khan on Monday filed an application before a court demanding that contempt action be initiated against actor Kamaal R Khan for continuing to make defamatory remarks despite an undertaking not to do so. The application was submitted in a defamation suit filed by Salman seeking to restrain Kamaal R Khan from directly or indirectly making and uploading videos or any other content on the actor, his business ventures and films/projects. However KRK claimed that Salman had filed a defamation complaint against him over the his review of the just-released Hindi film 'Radhe'.