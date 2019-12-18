Kriti Kharbanda poses with boyfriend Pulkit Samrat as they attend a wedding together, see pic

Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat seem to be raising the bar for social media PDA with one picture after another. The two recently came out in open and finally put all the speculations about their relationship to rest. Now they are simply raising the roof with a series of social media updates. If you are wondering what we are talking about, this adorable picture by Kriti will clear all your doubts.

The Housefull 4 actress shared a picture in which the two can be seen dressed in stunning ethnic numbers and are posing against a gorgeous sunset at a beach. Along with the picture, Kriti attached three shinning heart emojis.

In an interview to ETimes, Kriti Kharbanda revealed that it's been six months since the two have been dating.

"No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it's I think there's a time for everything when you're comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I'm in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat," she told the daily.