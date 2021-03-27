Kris Jenner on Kim Kardashian-Kanye West's divorce: Don't know how my daughter is dealing with stress

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIM KARDASHIAN Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian

American reality TV star Kris Jenner recently made headlines by sharing her take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce proceedings. She also revealed about her bond with daughter Kim and shared that she dials up the SKIM mogul whenever she gets stuck in any crisis. Now, talking again about Kim's divorce Kris said her daughter is being strong while handling the situation.

"I don't know how she's dealing with the stress of it all. She's always the calm in the storm. She's got a lot on her plate and a lot going on with law school, the kids -- everything she's trying to juggle," Kris said in a new episode of their reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians". Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian says her sister Kim needed the entire family's support.

"She can't navigate this on her own. I think she needs help. I think she needs support," she said.

On the related note, Kris was earlier asked which of her daughters she would call during a crisis, to which she answered, "Kim would be my girl."

The 65-year-old billionaire mogul who has built her reputation as the 'ultimate momager', shares that she also gets stuck in certain disasters and it's her daughters who help her manage the process all through. "Kim would be my girl. She's always all of our go-to whenever anything happens because she's so calm and she's the one who really thinks things through. Kim is your girl," she said.

For those unversed, Kris is mom to famous reality TV stars, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.