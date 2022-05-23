'Happily Ever After': Kourtney Kardashian marries Travis Barker, FIRST pics of their Italian wedding out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have said 'I do.' American media personality Kardashian and 'Blink-182' drummer Travis Barker married in a lavish wedding ceremony at a castle in Italy. On Sunday, the two got married at L'Olivetta, a Dolce & Gabbana villa in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by their closest friends and family. Castello Brown, a nearby 16th-century castle, hosted the reception. Kourtney's three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, and Barker's children, Landon, Alabama, and Atiana De La Hoya, were by their side when the couple exchanged the vows.

With everyone waiting for an update, the celebrity couple took their Instagram and dropped the first photos from their wedding. For the intimate occasion, the bride sported a stunning Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a cathedral-length dramatic veil. She completed the look with glam makeup and a fresh baby pink manicure. On the other hand, Barker looked handsome in his custom black suit, which he had teased via his Instagram Stories ahead of the ceremony. Sharing the series of pictures, Kourtney simply captioned it, "Happily ever after."

For the next post, she wrote, "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker." Kourtney's mother, Kris Jenner, and her siblings, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, were all also in attendance. Musician Machine Gun Kelly and actor Megan Fox were also spotted. ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker reportedly married, to have larger wedding ceremony in Ital

For the unversed, the marriage is Barker's third. The couple sparked romance rumours back in December 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021. Back in April, the newlyweds had gotten married in a "fake" Las Vegas wedding. Page Six had confirmed the ceremony was just for fun, as they hadn't obtained a marriage license. "Practice makes perfect," Kourtney had shared an Instagram post the following day with photos.