Koffee With Karan 7: Ileana D'Cruz and Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian's dating rumours confirmed!

Ileana D'Cruz is in a romantic relationship with Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian

Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar has put a stamp on the relationship rumours of Barfi actress Ileana D'Cruz and Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian in the latest episode. The two were first linked a couple of months back when Ileana was seen vacationing in Maldives with Katrina, Vicky Kaushal and a bunch of close friends. While many could not wrap their heads around why Ileana was hanging out with Katrina and Vicky, it was later revealed the actress had gotten close to the actress' brother Sebastian in the past few months. Now, Karan Johar on his show has seemingly confirmed Ileana and Sebastian's relationship rumours.

What Karan Johar said about Ileana D'Cruz and Sebastian

While speaking with Koffee With Karan 7 guest Katrina during a segment, Karan hinted that Ileana and Sebastian first hung out together at his party. He said, "On a Maldives trip some images came out and I was doing the math in my head. I said ‘okay I saw these two meet for the first time in front of me at a party’ and I'm like 'that moved fast as well'.”

Katrina Kaif reacts to her brother's dating rumours

When Karan confirmed that Ileana and Sebastian are in a relationship through his comment, Katrina laughed. She accepted that he has been witnessing a lot of things around him. She thought about ‘Eye of Sauron’ instantly.

Ileana and Sebastian's relationship: All we know so far

After the Maldives vacation pictures from Katrina Kaif's birthday surfaced, the rumours were rife about Ileana and Sebastian's alleged romance. A report in ETimes revealed further that Ileana and Sebastian have been seeing each other in secret in Katrina's old home in Bandra, Mumbai. They have also been meeting up in Ileana's home in Mumbai and in London, where the actress travels often and Sebastian is living. It is further reported that Ileana and Sebastian also follow each other on Instagram but the latter has kept his handle private to avoid scrutiny.

