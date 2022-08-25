KK's daughter Taamara performs her first gig with singer Shaan, says 'Dad will be smiling somewhere'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAMARA KK's daughter Taamara with Shaan

KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath passed away on May 31st this year in Kolkata due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Singer's tragic death left the nation shocked. He is survived by his wife and two children, daughter Taamara and son Nakul. Following in the footsteps of their father, the kids performed their first gig in the tribute concert organized on the occasion of KK's first birth anniversary on August 23. KK's daughter Taamara took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the concert and also penned a long note dedicated to her father. She was joined in by singer Shaan on the stage.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "First gig! Was an amazingly overwhelming experience! Thanks to all the amazing artists who joined us! And special thanks to @singer_shaan uncle for making it really fun to sing ‘it’s the time to disco’ and just being really encouraging and supportive, dad will be smiling somewhere! Can’t believe what’s happening, and can’t stop wishing dad was here with us."

Netizens reactions

In no time, Taamara's post was bombarded with sweet messages from her followers and KK's fans.Ehsaan Noorani commented, "Congrats !!!! Heard it went well !!" Akriti Kakar dropped red heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Such a tremendous voice you both have... That power and melody... goosebumps all the time...️ A great Gig and a great start for you... Saw your interviews, you are shy so can totally understand how much power you gained to do this. Good luck girl, KK Sir is right there within you and with you always... More now like an angel.... And ma'am and sir both are surely very proud of you both… We KKians, devotees of KK Sir will always pour our love on you all... Love always and foreverrr."

Many musicians from the fraternity also performed during the show.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK was best known for his songs, like 'Tadap Tadap' from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Khuda Jaane' from 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from 'Om Shanti Om', 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki' from 'Kites' and more, breathed his last on May 31, 2022. He fell ill while performing at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata and had to be rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was 53.

