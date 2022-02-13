Kiss Day: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood celebs who locked lips on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR, RANVEER SINGH Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

February is the month of love - a time to celebrate Valentine's Day and remember love - emphasising the importance of love in your life. As we continue to celebrate Valentine's Week, we're just a day away from the main eve. The sixth day of Valentine's Week is Kiss Day. For many couples, the day of kissing is the most important. On Kiss Day, let's take a look at Bollywood celebs, who indulged in some PDA on social media and didn't shy away from locking lips on Instagram:

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh or 'DeepVeer' as they are fondly called by fans, recently set the temperature soaring as the two locked lips for an Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Fan favourites 'Nickyanka' never lose a moment to express their love for another. Be it crashing an Instagram live session or sharing a passionate kiss on stage during a concert, the couple always manages to steal the deal.

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

Famous for their 'monkey love', Bipasha and Karan never shy away from expressing love for each other and often share romantic posts on social media. Here's an adorable video of them sharing a special media followed by a sweet kiss.

Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar

Clearly one of the fittest couples of B-town, Milind and Ankita were much talked about given their age difference. However, the two left everybody in awe, each time they came together.

Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann may tease Tahira that she didn't let him be a doctor, but he also never misses a chance to make her feel special. Teen lovebirds Ayushmann and Tahira have two lovely children and a fairytale love story to flaunt.

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Sonam and Ahuja made everybody believe in #EverydayPhenomenal and they continue to keep giving their fans new couple goals to meet. The ultra-fashionable couple knows how to keep it alive and cheesy with their lovable posts.