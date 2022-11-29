Kim Kardashian FINALLY reacts to 'Boycott Balenciaga' trend after its controversial Ad campaign faces backlash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIMKARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian FINALLY reacts to 'Boycott Balenciaga'

Soon after Balenciaga's latest Ad campaign came under the fire for showing children in bondage, Kim Kardashian's fans started flooding her Instagram posts to speak about the same. The diva has frequently collaborated with the luxury brand and fans expected her to condemn it. Now, Kim Kardashian has finally spoken about the 'Boycott Balenciaga' trend and claimed that she was shaken up.

Kim Kardashian shared a series of tweets and clarified that she took time to talk with the Balenciaga team about what happened and did not support the message in any way. She said, "I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened."

She added, "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

Kim Kardashian also talked about her future collaborations with Balenciaga and revealed, "As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."

For the unversed, Balenciaga came under fire after its recent ad campaign featured images of young children posing with teddy bears that appeared to be wearing BDSM-inspired accessories. many celebrities then came forward to condemn the brand. Layah Heilperm tweeted, "Anyone wearing Balenciaga from this point onwards is endorsing child pornography, and should be cancelled."

Another tweet read, "Disturbing ad of Balenciaga #boycottbalenciaga... Give back children their innocence."

