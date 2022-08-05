Balenciaga sells 'trash bag' for Rs 1.4 lakh, netizens say 'yeh kya kachra hai?'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Fashion brand Balenciaga has launched a new line of products

Balenciaga has baffled the netizens once again with its high-cost product. This time, the French fashion house has launched a pouch inspired by garbage bin bags' design. The ridiculous cost of the product has left the netizens wide-mouthed. As soon as the 'bin bag' images surfaced on social media, internet users started to troll Balenciaga and floated funny memes to express their displeasure.

Balenciaga product and cost amuses netizens

The trash pouch launched by Balenciaga is different from a garbage bin bag as it uses a different sort of material for its manufacturing. Instead of plastic, Balenciaga has used supple calfskin leather. However, the look and impression are that of a trash bag.Talking to Women’s Wear Daily, Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director, said, “I could not miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”

The bag was first revealed at Demna’s Winter 2022 show, which featured the new fabrics by the fashion house as models walked down the snowy runway donning the latest designs and carrying the trash bag. Images from the show have been going viral on social media.

Memes float on Twitter as Balenciaga's new product is showcased

The 'trash bag' from Balenciaga has been priced at USD 1,790 or Rs 1.42 lakh. The outrageous cost for this 'trash bag' generated a lot of memes and funny reactions on social media coupled with trolling.

Read: Twitter responds with hilarious memes to Balenciaga's destroyed sneakers priced at Rs 1.42 lakh

"I think designer fashion is a morbid social experiment (sic)," wrote one social media user. Another one commented, "balenciaga trash bag was literally a joke and everyone took it seriously (sic)."

Check out some more reactions to Balenciaga's trash bag.

Read: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mirabai Chanu becomes 'worthy' in 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth's eyes

Read More Trending News