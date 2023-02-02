Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Bollywood guest list revealed, preparations begin in Jaisalmer palace?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAALIAADVANI Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are said to be tying the knot in the first week of February

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Bollywood lovebirds Sid and Kiara are reportedly tying the knot in the first week of February. When Kiara featured on Koffee With Karan last year, she hinted that her wedding would take place soon and since then, fans have been wishing for her long-awaited union with one of Bollywood's most desirable bachelors, Sidharth Malhotra. As fate would have it, they are reportedly taking the next step in their relationship. Let's find out some interesting details about their upcoming marriage.

Sid-Kiara wedding venue

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly have a destination wedding. Kiara's family lives in Mumbai while Sidharth has been born and brought up in Delhi. As per Bangalore Times, the preparations for their wedding have already begun in Jaisalmer. They will have a royal wedding in Suryagarh Palace. The Shershaah couple will tie the knot on February 6. It is said that the wedding festivities will start with a sangeet on February 5, followed by wedding pheras on February 6 and a reception on February 7.

Check out some of the pictures of Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer here.

What special has been planned for Sid and Kiara's wedding?

In the course of their 3-day wedding event, the guests will get to see the vibrant culture of Rajasthan. Local Kathputli and Manganiyaar artists have been invited to perform at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. It has also been revealed that the menu will include a lavish spread of Continental and Indian food, along with local Rajasthani delicacies. Special camel rides have also been arranged for the guests wanting to get aa glimpse of the Thar desert.

Meanwhile, the guest list comprises of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani and many more. It is said that around 100-125 guests will attend Sid and Kiara's royal wedding ceremony.

