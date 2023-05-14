Kiara Advani-Sidharth, Janhvi Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebs extend Mother's Day wishes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Mother's Day wishes

On the occasion of Mother's Day 2023, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and extended their heartfelt wishes. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, shared some unseen pictures from their mehendi function to wish their mothers. Sidharth took to his Instagram stories and dropped a beautiful picture with his mother and mother-in-law in a mustard colour kurta and both are also dressed in their best ethnic wear. He captioned it as "Happy Mother’s Day today and everyday."

On the other hand, Kiara too shared an adorable picture with her mother and mother-in-law.

New mommy and actress Priyanka Chopra shared unseen photos featuring her mom Dr Madhu Chopra, mother-in-law Denise Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Celebrating Mother's Day, she penned a thoughtful note which had a special mention for Malti whom she thanked for giving her a chance to embrace motherhood. Sharing it, Priyanka wrote, "I am so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you’re mine!

"To all the moms out there.. the ones I have a privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don’t… you are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the nurtures who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude. Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I’m so blessed. And… I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me,” she added.

Alia Bhatt who is a doting mom to Raha took to her Instagram to upload a photo of mother Soni Razdan with Neetu Kapoor. Both are all smiles as they posed for the camera. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Mamas Day."

Director Karan Johar shared a string of throwback pictures featuring his mom and kids Yash and Roohi and wrote, "Roohi, Yash and I are blessed to have you as our Rock, our pillar, our conscience and our heartbeat.... Love you mama to the moon and back."

Janhvi Kapoor remembered mother-late actor Sridevi on Mother's Day with a throwback picture. The actress shared the old photo featuring herself and Sridevi and wrote, "Running out of pictures but never out of memories. The best mumma in the world. You keep me going always. I miss you." Arjun Kapoor also shared a throwback picture and captioned it, "Keep watching over us Maa."

Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Mother's day to my beautiful Mother!"

Sushmita Sen shared few pictures with her mother and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day!!! God's greatest gift to life...God's own ability to nurture!!! Deepest love & Respect to all Mothers always!!! Thank you for being my ROCK Mom, Maa, Amma @subhra51 @pritam_shikhare #shobhaprasad #blessed #duggadugga I love you guys!!!!"

Sanjay Dutt shared a picture of his mother Nargis and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to all! I miss you every moment, Mom. Love you and Happy Mother's Day"

Bipasha Basu who welcomed daughter Devi in her life in November 2022 is celebrating her first mother's day. The actress wrote on social media, "It’s just the most surreal feeling I have ever felt … each day … each moment with Devi. Being a mother is the best thing to have happened to me. She is pure bliss and joy. Papa @iamksgofficial and Devi are doing fashion show for mama from the time we woke up…dedicating all their clothes to mama. And doing all mama’s chores today. It’s amazing to be a Mama. Happy Mother’s Day to my Ma @mumu_basu for being the best mother ever! Also to each and every other mother. Mothers rock."

