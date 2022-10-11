Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra arrive together for producer Ashvini's birthday; Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar pose

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan

On the occasion of his birthday, film producer Ashvini Yardi threw a grand birthday party and it was attended by several Bollywood celebs. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kartik Aaryan among many others, were spotted at the event as they arrived for the star-studded event. Sidharth and Kiara, who looked super stylish, walked hand in hand at the party as they posed for the paps stationed outside the venue.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra arrive together

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating, arrived together for producer Ashvini Yardi's birthday. The actress looked gorgeous in a golden skirt which she paired with a white crop top and Sidharth opted to wear a denim shirt with grey pants and white shoes. They were all smiles while posing for shutterbugs.

Sidharth and Kiara have been rumoured to be dating ever since they starred opposite each other in the 2021 film Shershaah. While, neither Kiara nor Sidharth have confirmed their relationship, Karan Johar in one of the 'Koffee with Karan 7' episodes spilled the beans on the couple's relationship.

During Karan Johar's chat show, Kiara confessed that Sidharth is "more than a close friend" to her. She also revealed that it was not on the sets of their film 'Shershaah' that they met for the first time. She informed me that they had met much before they started doing the film together, after the wrap-up party of her Netflix project 'Lust Stories'. ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra shares fanboy moment with Amitabh Bachchan on latter's 80th birthday | WATCH

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar attended the event

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan also attended the party. Salman, who is busy hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 16, made a dashing entry in a beige tee and distressed denims. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, who does not attend many parties, arrived for producer Ashvini Yardi's birthday. He was spotted at the party in a black sweatshirt and matching denims.

Several others celebs including, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Tusshar Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Raveena Tandon, Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, actor and fashion designer Masaba Gupta were also present at the event. ALSO READ: Shah rukh khan's quirky wish for Amitabh Bachchan is a fun video of 'ek dusre se karte hain pyaar'

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIBollywood celebrities

For the unversed, Bollywood producer Ashvini Yardi is known for producing films like Fugly, Singh Is Bliing. She is the co-founder of Grazing Goat Pictures with Akshay Kumar.

Latest Entertainment News