Sidharth Malhotra shares fanboy moment with Amitabh Bachchan on latter's 80th birthday | WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra recalls a dream-like fan moment with Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday. Today, Big B turns a year wiser and wishes have been pouring in from the whole tinsel town. Celebs are taking to their social media to wish the megastar on his special day. Several celebs have shared their special moments with Big B to celebrate his legacy. Sidharth Malhotra took to social media and shared his fan boy moment with the Sholay actor.

The Shershaah actor shared a memory of his famous fan interaction on Instagram on Tuesday. As Big B enters the sets in the video, Sidharth calls to him from behind. After exchanging hugs, Sidharth requests that the eminent actor sign a poster for him. The poster is of his film Deewaar. Sidharth looked stunning in cream-colored pants, which he layered with a brown jacket and paired with a brown textured tee. He wore black shoes to complete his ensemble.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "A fanboy moment with the legend is no less than a dream coming true. You are the ultimate superstar, and shall always continue to be... You have added shine to cinema and have made a profound impact on us. May your birthday be as wonderful as your presence.Happy 80th Birthday legend! @amitabhbachchan."

As soon as he uploaded the video, fans flocked to the comment section to hail the actor. One user wrote, "Shahenshah & Shershaah Of Bollywood." Another user wrote, "Awww this is sooo cute." A third user commented, "Two legends in one frame."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in "Thank God" with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Nora Fatehi. The film is set for release on October 25th, 2022. It is helmed by Indra Kumar with production by T-Series and Maruti International. While Sidharth and Rakul will be seen as a fresh pair on-screen, this film marks Rakul's third collaboration with Ajay Devgn after De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. Besides this, the actor will also be seen in Yodha. He is currently shooting for the film.

