  Ram Setu Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Satyadev & Jacqueline Fernandez en route to unveil mysteries | VIDEO

Ram Setu Trailer: The story of 'Ram Setu' revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2022 12:02 IST
Ram Setu
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Ram Setu

Ram Setu Trailer: Akshay Kumar has joined hands with Satyadev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuchha for his upcoming film Ram Setu. After giving three duds such as 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Samrat Prithviraj' and 'Raksha Bandhan', Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is coming back on the big screen with an action-adventure drama that tells a story rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage. 

The story of 'Ram Setu' revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. It promises to be a fast-paced, action-adventure entertainer for the entire family and with a never-seen-before visual scale. 

Watch the trailer of Akshay Kumar's film Ram Setu here:

Sharing the trailer, Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, "You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu…Hope you show even more love to the trailer. 

और इस दिवाली, आइये अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ राम सेतु की दुनिया का हिस्सा बनने| #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres worldwide."

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. 'Ram Setu' will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios.

'Ram Setu' will be locking horns with Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' at the box-office. Both movies have been booked for a Diwali release on October 24.

Akshay Kumar upcoming films

Akshay will be also seen in director Raj Mehta's next 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles. Apart from that, he also has an official Hindi remake of the south film 'Soorarai Pottru' along with Radhika Madan, Anand L Rai's 'Gorkha' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Tiger Shroff in his kitty. (

