Tuesday, October 11, 2022
     
  5. Amitabh Bachchan's message for fans on 80th birthday; read Big B's note for 'extended family' here

Amitabh Bachchan's message for fans on 80th birthday; read Big B's note for 'extended family' here

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turns 80 today, has shared that another 365 days have begun for him and thanked everyone for showering him with love and care.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2022 14:22 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan rang in his 80th birthday with his fans, whom he fondly calls his extended family, on Tuesday. The cinema icon stepped out of his Juhu home Jalsa at midnight to greet scores of admirers waiting to catch a glimpse on his special day. In a video circulating on social media, Bachchan can be seen acknowledging his well-wishers with folded hands. With his personal security in tow, he was also accompanied by his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Hours later, the octogenarian took to his personal blog to once again express his gratitude to fans and well-wishers.

Related | Amitabh Bachchan surprises fans outside Jalsa, walks out at midnight to greet them | VIRAL VIDEO

“And another 365 .. and another begins .. as do many other begins.. beginnings are required . .they provide ends .. and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished (sic)"

He then thanked all his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family or EF, for showering him with all the love he has received.

“It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me .. so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude .. My love as ever,” Bachchan wrote.

In the post, he wished some of the members of his fans, who share their birthday with him.

Bachchan, whose career spans over five decades, is known as the Shehnshah of Bollywood and is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. He has worked in over 100 films and has even lent his iconic baritone voice for several songs in Hindi movies.

He was most recently seen in family drama “Goodbye”. This year he also starred in “Jhund”, “Runway 34” and  “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva”.

The actor is currently hosting season 14 of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”. His upcoming movies include “Uunchai” and "Project K" with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

-- with agency inputs

IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

