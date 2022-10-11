Amitabh Bachchan surprises fans outside Jalsa, walks out at midnight to greet them | VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's birthday is extremely special for his fans. As the Bollywood superstar turns 80, fans in large numbers gathered outside Jalsa to greet him on his special day. Big B too had a surprise in store for his fans. At midnight he walked out of his house Jalsa in Mumbai and greeted those stationed there. He happily waved and thanked them for showering the actor with love.

Big B was accompanied by his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The superstar was seen wearing a blue cap and a jacket as he walked out for a small meet and greet. Watch Big B's viral video here:

Also marking Amitabh Bachchan's special day, his daughter Shweta Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media at midnight. Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a bunch of photographs featuring her adorable moments spent with her father. In one of the images, we can see Big B holding little Shweta's hands. Another picture shows little Big B standing with his late parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan.

For the caption, Shweta chose to use the lyrics of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's song 'Tu Jhoom'. "Peeda nu mai seene laavan..Te mai hasdi jaavan..Oooh, peeda nu mai seene laavan..Te mai hasdi jaavan..Dhuppan de naal lad-lad ke ve labhiya apniyan chaavan..Dukh v apne, sukh v apne, mai te bas eh jaana..Sab nu samajh ke ki karna aye..Dil nu eh samjhavan..Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoomTu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom -- To my grand old man Happy 80th Birthday," she wrote.

Big B began his career with the film 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Prakash Mehra's action film 'Zanjeer' (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then he has been enthralling audiences with versatile roles.

Ahead of his 80th birthday, he came up with the film 'Goodbye', which is currently running in theatres. In the upcoming months, he will be seen in 'The Intern' remake with Deepika Padukone and 'Project K'. He also has 'Uunchai' in his kitty.

