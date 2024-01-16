Kiara Advani's birthday post for husband Sidharth Malhotra is sealed with a kiss | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kiara Advani's birthday post for husband Sidharth Malhotra is sealed with a kiss

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are two very successful and popular actors in Bollywood. They are also a popular couple in the entertainment industry and do not shy away from expressing their love for each other. On Sid's 39th birthday, Kiara shared a video of his special day celebration on social media. In the video, the couple can be seen kissing and hugging each other. Kiara also gave a sneak peek into Sid's special birthday cake in this video.

Kiara Advani wishes 'love' Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday

Sidharth Malhotra turned 39 today. On this special occasion, Kiara Advani shared a lovely video on her Instagram story, which gives she gave a glimpse of their celebration. In the video, both are seen kissing each other and posing for the camera. We also got to see a film-themed birthday cake at Sid's party. There is a cake designed like a film reel, on the top of which there is a small statue of Siddharth wearing a tux. The cake is attached to a reel that has pictures of the birthday boy from his movies. In the second moment, we see Sidharth enjoying the cake.

While Kiara looked gorgeous in a black outfit, Sid chose a rainbow-colored shirt and pants for his special day. The actress captioned it, "Happy Birthday Love."

Watch the video here:

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his birthday with Karan Johar, Shakun Batra, and other friends

Siddharth is celebrating his 39th birthday today and on his special day, he was surrounded by his family, relatives, and close friends. Recently, Kiara Advani's parents Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey were seen visiting their place. In one of the pictures, we can see Sid posing with Karan Johar, Shakun Batra, producer Junno Chopra and others.

Siddharth Malhotra's work front

Workwise, Siddharth is currently preparing for the release of Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force. It will premiere on Amazon Prime on January 19. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the action thriller film Yoddha.