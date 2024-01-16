'My gurl the strongest': Mrunal Thakur gives a shoutout to Ankita Lokhande ahead of Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mrunal Thakur and Ankita Lokhande worked together in Pavitra Rishta, where they played sisters.

Bigg Boss 17 is just a few days away from its season's finale. Fans of the popular reality TV show are eagerly waiting for the finale episode to find out the winner of the season. Not only the audience but several B-town celebrities have come forward to extend their support to their favourite housemate. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut rooted for Ankita Lokhande and extended her support to win the show. Now, Mrunal Thakur gave a shoutout to her favourite contestant of the season, and its again Ankita. Mrunal took to her Instagram handle to share a Story with a picture of Ankita and a special message with it. ''My gurl the strongest. Sending you strength and love, '' she wrote.

Check out her Insta Stories:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mrunal Thakur's Instagram Stories

Mrunal and Ankita have worked together on the popular TV show, Pavitra Rishta, wherein they played sisters.

Earlier, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a snippet from the interview of Ankita’s mother-in-law, wherein she is seen talking about why she should lift the trophy.

The Tejas actress wrote, “Media doing their best to break their family, they won’t show @lokhandeankita’s saasumaa rooting for her, also love that chuckle in the end… Ha ha .. too cute aunty, reality shows come and go but family is forever, I hope my friend @lokhandeankita wins but not at the cost of her marriage.

Last week, Bigg Boss allowed one family member of each housemate to enter the show to spend quality time with them inside the BB House. Ankita Lokhande's mother was the first person to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ankita expected her mother-in-law to complain about her behaviour but instead, she pampered her initially when she entered the house.

Also Read: 69th Filmfare Awards - Ranbir Kapoor's Animal leads with 19 nods, check full nomination list