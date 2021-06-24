Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHUSHI KAPOOR Khushi Kapoor 'sometimes loves' Janhvi Kapoor, shares awwdorable pic with Roohi actress

Throwback Thursday! Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor enjoy a massive fan following and has been one of the most talked about the sibling duo in Bollywood. Khushi on Thursday shared an adorable picture with her elder sister. Taking to Instagram, Khushi dropped the gorgeous photo in which the sister duo posed smiling for the camera. Interestingly, Khushi often treats fans with her beautiful pictures.

In the picture, Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a bluish-purple shirt as she wore minimal makeup and kept her hair loose. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor sported a black off-shoulder top. The image was taken against a picturesque background with the blue sky. The sister duo are enjoying their meal. Sharing the photo, Khushi wrote, "Love u sometimes." Reacting to the post, Janhvi wrote, "Oh wow can u come here and give me attention then."

The sister duo were recently holidaying in New York. The 'Roohi' star, had shared glimpses of her outing with Khushi. Janhvi checked into her Instagram and shared some adorable pictures of the duo while spending some time together. Janhvi had shared a carousel of images, of which the first two pictures see the 24-year-old star with her sister as they smilingly pose on a dining table and enjoy their meal. The actress simply used emojis to caption her pictures and chose the Statue of Liberty and the peace symbol.

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marked the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. The horror-comedy also became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

