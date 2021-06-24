Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shabana Azmi accuses alcohol delivery platform of cheating her, shares details

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi on Thursday accused an alcohol delivery platform of allegedly duping her. In a Twitter post, the 70-year-old actor claimed that she was conned by Living Liquidz after she placed an order at the platform but didn't receive it. With this, Shabana alerted her followers about the online payment scam on Twitter. "BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didnt turn up they stopped picking up my calls," Azmi wrote, sharing details of her transaction with delivery platform.

The actor, however, didn't mention the amount of the transaction and also whether she has filed a complaint in the matter.

While some Twitter users informed the actress in the comment section that most of the phone numbers displayed on Google for alcohol delivery are fake, others advised her to register a complaint with the police.

In the past, Bollywood celebrities including Akshaye Khanna, Nargis Fakhri and Karan Singh Grover fell prey to online scams.

On the professional front, Azmi will be seen in Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta-starrer queer love story "Sheer Qorma".

Filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari's "Sheer Qorma", a love story between two queer women, is set to be screened at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart. The 18th edition of the film gala, scheduled to be held from July 21 to 25, will be held in a virtual format in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is nominated for the best film and 'German Star of India' award at the festival.

(With PTI Input)