Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday was dying to work with Ishaan Khatter, here’s why

Actress Ananya Panday who made her debut through Student Of The Year 2 is high on films now. She has grabbed Ali Abaas Zafar’s romantic-thriller Khaali Peeli opposite actor Ishaan Khatter and the makers have already released the first look of the film. The shooting has already begun, and the actress revealed in the latest interview that she is playing a character which is out of her comfort zone and for which she is even learning a new lingo.

Further talking about her co-star Ishaan, Ananya told Mumbai Mirror and said, “I had been dying to work with Ishaan ever since I watched him in Beyond The Clouds. I hope his energy reflects in my performance as well. He is such a talented actor. Both of us are young and it’s a lot of fun with youthful energy on set.”

Khaali Peeli is a Maqbool Khan directorial film and is being produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the banners of Zee Studios. The film will release on the silver screens on June 12, 2020.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh remake which is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Juno Chopra.

