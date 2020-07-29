Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DUTTSANJAY Sanjay Dutt to introduce fans with KGF: Chapter 2's Adheera on birthday today

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is all set to treat his fans with the first look poster of his much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2. The actor is celebrating his 61st birthday today. While actor Yash's first look, who plays the lead in the film, was already unveiled last year, makers found it perfect to give a sneak peek into the new villain of the power game, Adheera's first look on Sanjay Dutt's special day. On Monday, the Munna Bhai actor shared a glimpse of what fans can expect from the poster and wrote, "'Unveiling The Brutality' On July 29th at 10 AM."

KGF: Chapter 1 ended with the death of Garuda, which will now bring his uncle Adheera into the frame as he will fight to own the Kingdom. Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera will be seen engaging in a power struggle with Rocky, played by Yash, over the control of the gold mines in KGF: Chapter 2.

In December last year, makers unveiled Rocky's look and wrote, “Rebuilding An Empire!!!Here We Go #KGFChapter2FirstLook” The poster showed Yash in a bold and heroic avatar, leading the pack in his signature style.

Meanwhile, talking about his character in an interview earlier, Sanjay said, "Adheera's character is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you would know Thanos. So Adheera is like him. He is a very dangerous character with a dangerous get-up. And that's the zone I was looking for.' The makers had already released a few posters featuring Dutt and his character from the film.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and will be released in five languages.

Trailer of KGF: Chapter 1:

