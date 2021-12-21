Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SANJAYDUTT/FILEIMAGE KGF Chapter 1 Turns 3: Sanjay Dutt, Prashanth Neel express gratitude to fans for making Yash starrer a success

Prashanth Neel's 'KGF: Chapter 1' has completed 3 years of its release. To celebrate the milestone, not just the makers but even Sanjay Dutt took to social media and shared heartfelt notes thanking fans for making it a success. The tweet was made by the actor on his Twitter handle and it read, "We still hear the whistles & screams echoing around us. We are indebted to all the fans who have embraced the movie as their own. This passion gives us renewed excitement & fuels our drive to present to you all #KGFChapter2 on Apr 14th 2022. #3yearsforKGF."

Meanwhile, Prashanth wrote, "You guys conquered #KGFChapter1 on the big screens like your own. Thank you for all the love and support. Cant wait for the world to witness #KGFChapter2 on April 14th 2022. #3YearsforKGF."

For those unversed, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 in which he will be seen playing the role of Adheera once again. While the first part did a commendable business at the box office, the second one is expected to be a blockbuster.

Dutt recently completed dubbing for the film and shared a photograph of him sitting in a dubbing studio. Along with the post, he wrote, "Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theaters near you on 14th April 2022."

'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay). Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first installment of the film was also directed by Neel.

Speaking about KGF: Chapter 2, it will feature-- Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. It is being touted as one of the most expensive Kannada film and is all set to release on 14 April 2022. Cinematographed by Bhuvan Gowda and bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, the film will be dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.