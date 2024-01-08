KGF actor Yash's fans electrocuted while putting up his cutout in Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL KGF actor Yash

In Karnataka, 3 young fans of Kannada actor Yash were trying to put up a banner for his 38th birthday, when they died due to electric shock. actor's birthday party. The incident took place today at midnight in Surangi village of Lakshmeshwar taluka of Gadag district, Karnataka.

It is more than a culture in South Indian states to put up big banners and cutouts of the actors on their birthdays and even before their big releases. Following the same, these three fans were also trying to put up banners to celebrate Yash's birthday in the Gadag district of Karnataka state. Then unexpectedly, Hanamanta Harijan (21), Murali Nadavinmani (20), and Naveen Ghazi (19) died on the spot after touching the cutout electrical wire. Reportedly, 3 more people have been injured. While the police are investigating this matter, the injured are admitted to Lakshmeshwar Hospital for treatment.

Also Read: Birthday Special: Yash turns 38 today, learn 10 lesser-known facts about the KGF actor

Earlier in July last year, some fans of Tamil cinema's leading actress Choorya, were also trying to put up a banner for her birthday, but unfortunately, they got electrocuted and died due to shock. The same incident that happened has once again taken the nation by shock.

KGF actor Yash turns 38 today

Yash started his artistic career through television series. He made his debut in Kannada cinema in 2007 with the film Jamphatara Hutuaki. He acted in many films continuously and the film which made him a star of Indian cinema was “KGF”. This picture was shot in Kannada and changed everything for the actor and his director Prashanth Neel.

They came up with another superhit film KGF 2 in 2022 and and are in several subsequent films. Today Yash is celebrating his 38th birthday. Many film celebrities and fans are wishing him through social websites. In such a situation, very sad news has come to the fore on his birthday.