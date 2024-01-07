Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Birthday Special: Yash turns 38 today, learn 10 lesser known facts about the KGF actor

Coming from an ordinary background and becoming a superstar is not everyone's cup of tea. Whenever we talk about an outside making it big in the entertainment world, the first name that comes to our minds is Shah Rukh Khan but today we are talking about another great gem of Indian cinema, Rocking star Yash. Till five years ago, Yash was a popular star in the Kannada film industry, but people a section of people in the North were unaware of his talent. But the film KGF Part: I released in 2018 made him a household name all over the country and beyond.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Birthday Anniversary: Babil shares unseen picture of the late actor

Today The Kannada actor turned 38 and on this special occasion here's a list of 10 unknown facts about Yash that may completely blow your mind away.