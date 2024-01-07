Birthday Special: Yash turns 38 today, learn 10 lesser known facts about the KGF actor

Coming from an ordinary background and becoming a superstar is not everyone's cup of tea. Whenever we talk about an outside making it big in the entertainment world, the first name that comes to our minds is Shah Rukh Khan but today we are talking about another great gem of Indian cinema, Rocking star Yash. Till five years ago, Yash was a popular star in the Kannada film industry, but people a section of people in the North were unaware of his talent. But the film KGF Part: I released in 2018 made him a household name all over the country and beyond.
Today The Kannada actor turned 38 and on this special occasion here's a list of 10 unknown facts about Yash that may completely blow your mind away.
- Yash's real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda. When he started acting, the KGF star was suggested to replace Naveen Kumar with some other screen name. Later, he decided to make his childhood nickname Yash his screen name.
- Yash's father worked as a bus driver. The actor grew up in a small village in Karnataka and spent his childhood away from the city. his father remained a driver for many years even after his son became an actor. He later left the job in 2014.
- Yash has been fond of acting since childhood. By 12th class, he had decided that he would become a film actor in the future. He even left his studies midway to become an actor. However, his parents had expressed a lot of anger when Yash left his studies. Yash's family did not want him to become an actor. However, he did not give up his dreams. The family had even told him never to tell any relative about his acting.
- After this, he decided to leave his home and live in Bangalore. When he came to the city he had only 300 rupees in his pockets and didn't even know anyone here.
- Yash had to work hard to become a part of the theater group in Bangalore. He was a background actor in his early days in theatre. And was later selected as an assistant director for a film but the shooting of the film did not commence. After the closure of the film, Yash's financial condition became even worse. He did not even have a place to stay during that time, due to which he spent one night sleeping at the bus stand.
- After this Yash gave auditions for many films and TV serials. He then got a chance to work not in films but as an actor in daily soaps. He worked in many TV shows, due to which his popularity increased day by day. He then played a supporting role in the film Moggina Manasu, released in 2008, for which he received an award. He then never looked back and slowly took the path of becoming a superstar.
- Yash's all-time favorite actors are Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan. He had revealed in an interview that he had prepared the personality of his character in KGF only after watching Amitabh's films of the 70s.
- Yash never thought that his KGF film would get such a tremendous response from the Hindi-speaking audience.
- The character of Garuda in KGF is played by Yash's bodyguard Ram. Ram has been Yash's bodyguard for 12 years. He himself taught acting to Ram for the film.
- Yash's partner Radhika is also an actor. Both of them got married in 2016 after being in a relationship for a long time. Apart from TV serials, Yash and Radhika have worked together in four films, out of which Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari is the most viewed. The couple is blessed with tow children, Ayra and Yatharv.