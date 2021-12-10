Katrina Kaif’s wedding veil is a tribute to Vicky Kaushal’s Punjabi roots, know more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif was a gorgeous bride in a classic red Sabyasachi ensemble. She kept her jewellery on point, makeup minimal and had a personalised touch in her outfit that really mattered to the couple. Sharing wedding pictures of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's wedding on social media, the Indian designer posted details of their wedding apparels and how it has details close to the newlyweds.

sharing details about Katrina wedding veil and how it represented Vicky's Punjabi roots, Sabyasachi detailed: "The bride Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif wears a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold,"

"The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery @sabyasachijewelry," the post added sharing details about Vicky's outfit.

The celebrity couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, with friends and family in attendance. While Vicky and Katrina made sure their details are kept under wrap, the initial photographs had the couple waving at the paparazzi gathered at a distance from the venue. Later they announced their wedding with dreamy pictures.

In the caption to the photographs that they shared on their respective Instagram accounts, the newly-weds wrote: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

The couple also made it official that they would soon host a reception in Mumbai for those who were not invited to the very private marriage ceremony at Sawai Madhopur.