Katrina Kaif drops gorgeous quarantine selfie, says 'Just me for company'

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is on her road to recovery after testing positive for COVID19, on Wednesday treated her fans to a gorgeous selfie. For those unversed, the actress was on April 7 put out a statement on social media where she informed her fans that she tested positive for the deadly virus and is in-home quarantine. The actress revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram story. Now, in her recent post, Katrina shared a beautiful selfie from her quarantine life.

In the photo, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress is wearing a black graphic hoodie and opts for a no-makeup look. The Phone Bhoot star is enjoying her own company in home quarantine. Posting the picture, the actress captioned it as, "Just me for company."

Take a look:

On the related note, Katrina had tested covid-19 positive. The actress took to her Insta stories and wrote that she has immediately isolated herself and is home quarantined. She also asked everyone who came in contact with her to get tested.

The post read: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”

On the professional front, Katrina will next be seen in "Sooryavanshi", opposite actor Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty is slated to hit the screens on April 30. She also has the horror-comedy "Phone Bhoot" lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

