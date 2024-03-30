Kartik Aaryan shares video with Harry Kane, footballer says film's dialogue, 'Chandu Nahi Champion Hai Main'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan shared video with Harry Kane on his Instagram profile on Saturday

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is gearing up to bring the extraordinary and larger than life tale on the big screens. The film is billed as a cinematic spectacle of the year, with superstar Kartik Aaryan, who is playing the titular character, adding to the magic of his remarkable performance in this mammoth project. Amidst all the rising buzz for the film and the anticipation among the audiences, it was recently learned that Kartik Aaryan challenged Harry Kane to recite the dialogue "Chandu Nahi Champion Hai Main" from the 'Chandu Champion'. It is well known that, Kartik Aaryan jetted off to the Bundesliga for a football match, and on his visit, he received an autographed jersey from the footballer.

Kartik Aaryan shares video with Harry Kane

Today, Kartik Aaryan surprised everyone as he shared an interesting video with Harry Kane. In the video, he was seen having a in fun banter with Harry Kane, and also he finally made him, saying, "Chandu Nahi Champion Hai Main". The video was shared on the social media, with the caption, "Chandu nahi Champion hai hum." The director of the film, Kabir Khan, reacted to the video in the comment section saying, "Ye baat hui na champion."

Watch the video here:

Everything you need to know about Chandu Champion

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing Karthik's film Chandu Champion. Reportedly, Shraddha is playing the female lead in the film, but makers have kept it under wraps. The story of this film will be based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Chandu Champion will be released this year. However, the makers have not yet revealed the exact release date of the film.

Also Read: Chandu Champion: Kartik Aryan wraps up shooting with Kabir Khan, tastes sugar after a year | Watch video