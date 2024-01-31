Chandu Champion: Kartik Aryan warps up shooting with Kabir Khan, tastes sugar after a year | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chandu Champion: Kartik Aryan warps up shooting with Kabir Khan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan has finally wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Chandu Champion. Karthik's fans are eager to see him in this sports drama film, and finishing the shoot of this film has come as a piece of good news for them. The actor took to his Instagram profile to post a video where director Kabir Khan can be seen feeding a Rasmalai to Kartik after he gave his last shot for Chandu Champion.

Kartik tasted sugar after a year!

Aaryan also mentioned that he tasted sugar after a year as he was on a strict diet to get into the perfect body type for his character in Chandu Champion. "This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of Chandu Champion. And it couldn’t have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me… you have been a profound inspiration Kabir Khan sir," Kartik wrote in the caption.

Everything you need to know about Chandu Champion movie

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing Karthik's film Chandu Champion. Reportedly, Shraddha is playing the female lead in the film, but makers have kept it under wraps. The story of this film will be based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Chandu Champion will be released this year. However, the makers have not yet revealed its exact release date.

Karthik's work front

Talking about Karthik's work front, he was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha'. Kiara Advani was seen opposite him in this film. Apart from Chandu Champion, he will next be seen opposite Tripti Dimrii in Aashiqui 3.

