Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan's dream to work with Amitabh Bachchan turns into reality, see pic

Actor Kartik Aaryan just ticked an item from his bucket list and it involves getting a chance to work with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Kartik on Saturday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he can be seen sitting next to Big B.

"Bucket list... Amitabh Bachchan sir," Kartik captioned the image.

It is reported that the actors were shooting for an advertisement a day ago in Mumbai. The advertisement will also feature Big B's duplicate.

On seeing the post, Kartik's fans congratulated him.

"The two most handsome actors are sitting together," a user said.

On the professional front, Kartik has completed the shoot of Imtiaz Ali's film opposite Sara Ali Khan. He is these days busy in the shoot of Pati Patni Aur Woh which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. He will also be seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Dostana 2.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page