Kartik Aaryan is waiting for 3rd phase of COVID 19 vaccine to start, jokes about his age in hilarious post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan

The third phase of COVID 19 vaccine will begin in India from May 1. In the new phase of vaccination, all above the age of 18 are eligible to get vaccinated. Whereas, in the second phase those above 45 of age were eligible to get a dose of coronavirus vaccine. Joking about the same, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to his verified Instagram account and shared a post hinting that he's waiting for the third phase of vaccination to begin soon. He also joked about his age.

"When you’re 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you’re 41," he captioned the post along with a picture of himself from his film Pati Patni Aur Woh. He also reminded his fans that the registration for the vaccine begins today.

For the unversed, the registration for the third phase of Covid vaccination for everyone above 18 years will start from 4 p.m. Wednesday. Last week, on April 19, the Union Government announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine against Covid-19 from May 1.

In the morning, Aarogya Setu, the Government's mobile application for contact tracing and Adissemination of medical advisories to contain the spread of Covid, tweeted: "Registration for 18 plus to begin on http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App and UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Government centers and Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus."

Government has already clarified that there will be no walk-in allowed for beneficiaries in the third phase.

This is not the first time that Kartik shared an awareness post with a funny twist to it. Kartik Aaryan's recent post reiterates the importance of wearing a mask, saying that the practice must be compulsory. The actor posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen wearing a turtleneck paired with a colourful jacket. In the image, he pulls up his turtleneck all the way up to his nose and pulls it down with his finger.

"Don't try this in public #MaskHaiZaroori," he wrote as caption.

Earlier this month, Kartik was surrounded by controversy when Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions officially announced that he would no longer star in their upcoming production "Dostana 2", adding that the production house would never collaborate with the actor again.