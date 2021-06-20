Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan all set for 'Alag sa action' as he marks his debut in the Brawl Universe; watch video

After treating his fans with an intriguing post on his social media on Saturday, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram today and shared a teaser clip of his never seen before avatar. The actor is seen for the first time kicking goons and blazing guns, undoubtedly making for a perfect action hero. Kartik is all set to mark his debut in the ‘Brawl Stars India’ which is a multiplayer and battle royale game.

Announcing the big news Kartik wrote, "Ab Main bhi Brawl Star. Watch me take on the Brawl Universe !! Tell me what you think?#AlagSaAction #BrawlStars #BrawlStarsIndia"

For the unversed, Brawl Stars is a multiplayer online battle arena and third-person hero shooter video game developed and published by the Finnish video game company Supercell. It was released worldwide on December 12, 2018 on iOS and Android. The game features various game modes, each with a different objective.

Kartik is all set to shed the romantic hero avatar and get into some serious action in his upcoming project. His fans and well-wishers cannot stop praising the actor's new look.

Earlier Kartik shared a video that showed him in a 'badass' avatar. He did not give details but asked fans to take a guess. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Someone called for a Badass Arriving tomorrow."

Meanwhile, at the movies front, besides Dhamaka, Kartik has horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

He is also rumoured to be part of the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo". Fuelling the rumours was Kartik's recent dance video. The actor took the internet by storm with his dance video putting forth his effortlessly and smooth dancing skills on the upbeat track Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthpuramuloo.