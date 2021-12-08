Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Soha and Saba wish 'iconic' Sharmila Tagore on 77th birthday; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Soha & Saba wish 'iconic' Sharmila Tagore on 77th birthday; see pics

As veteran star Sharmila Tagore turned 77-year-old on Wednesday (December 8) her family members including daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, granddaughter Sara Ali Khan and daughters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi poured in heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena posted a gorgeous monochrome picture of the 'Amar Prem' actor, and wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful mother in law...ICONIC."

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with her "Badi Amma" on her Instagram handle and added a heartfelt message. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday Badi Amma. I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah, I hope that I can always make you proud."

Soha Ali Khan also posted a lovely picture with her mother on her Instagram handle, along with a quirky caption. "Happy birthday from the apple to the tree," she penned.

Saba Pataudi also shared a throwback picture with a veteran star and wrote, "Happy Birthday Ma! I may not be there today.. but I'm there in spirit...Missing you! Lots of love."

Earlier, Saba had also posted a unique video dedicated to Sharmila. It had old pictures of Sharmila from her movies and husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. "MA....You reflect inner BEAUTY, GRACE becomes YOU. Keep shining...! HAAPPY Birthday! Lots of Love...always!" she wrote in the caption.

Sharmila Tagore made her acting debut with Satyajit Ray's 'Apur Sansar' in 1959. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Kashmir Ki Kali' in 1964, co-starring opposite Shammi Kapoor. The legendary actor went on to deliver successful films including 'Aradhana', 'Chupke Chupke', and 'Amar Prem'.

