Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpse of her beautiful new house| PIC

Image Source : TWITTER/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN/KARISMA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped into her new home has shared a glimpse of it. The Mom-to-be Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her new room. The house is right next door to her old one but much a much royal and larger look. The picture showed one edge of her canopy bed, a glass door with grid panelling which opens to a big-balcony-terrace area.

The balcony area has chessboard motif. There are photoframes on the right-side of the wall, which has pictures of Kareena, husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor, sharing a picture from her new happy place, wrote "Door to new beginnings." Kareena's fans, family and friends congratulated her for the house. Her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan wrote: "Congratulations! Time to make new memories."



Check out her Kareena's post here:

Dropping heart emojis, Amruta Arora said "Woooohoooooo." Adar Jain commented, "I’m coming sooonn"

For her big day, the actress father and Bollywood veteran Randhir Kapoor visited her. He and Karisma Kapoor was papped arriving at Kareena's house on Saturday.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor was papped arriving at Kareena Kapoor's house on Saturday.

Karisma also shared an adorable picture of herself and Kareena from the Terrace area on Instagram. "New beginnings always special #specialevening #familylove," Karisma wrote.

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012. The couple announced their second pregnancy in August last year. Taimur is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s first child together. Duo welcomed Taimur on December 20, 2016.

On the professional front, Bebo will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha.