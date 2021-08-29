Kareena Kapoor Khan's childhood throwback picture from her first photoshoot will melt your heart

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORTEAM Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback picture from her first photoshoot will melt your heart

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved celebrities of Bollywood. Recently, an unseen childhood picture of the actress has surfaced on the internet, in which she is seen with her sister Riddhima Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. The picture also features her grandfather, Raj Kapoor. A fan page shared the picture and wrote, "Cutest baby @kareenakapoorkhan. THROWBACK TO HER FIRST COVER with @therealkarismakapoor , @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial and their grandpa #RajKapoor @cineblitz."

Take a look:

According to the fan page, the picture happens to be from Kareena Kapoor's first photoshoot from the year '81. Netizens showered a lot of love on this photo through comments.

Kareena set the internet on fire every time she drops a post on social media. Her latest post is no different, except that she amped her glam game with 'forever girls'. The Bollywood diva reunited with her besties Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhatt and treated her fans to a stunning picture of the girl gang.

For the evening, the actress was seen wearing a white shirt which she teamed with denim shorts. Malaika on the other hand raised temperatures in her stunning bikini top with a matching shrug and comfy pants. Karisma kept it simple in a blue top and black pants, whereas Amrita chose a comfortable white set. Kareena gave fans a glimpse of their intimate get-together by sharing a stunning group photo on her verified Instagram account with the caption, "My forever girls."

On the work front, Kareena recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', which captures her physical and emotional experiences from both her pregnancies. The 'Jab We Met' star is also set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film.

Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role.