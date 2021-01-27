Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra remember Kobe-Gianna Bryant on their 1st death anniversary

Image Source : IG/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN, PRIYANKACHOPRA Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra remembers Kobe-Gianna Bryant on their 1st death anniversary

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna along with seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. The tragic death of the basketball legend shook many Hollywood and Bollywood stars. On the first death anniversary, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembered them and shared a heartfelt post on their social media account.

Kareena shared a picture of Kobe and Gianna and wrote, "Kareena wrote, "Kobe and Gigi forever," followed with a heart emoji.

Priyanka also shared a picture of a father and daughter duo and wrote, "Thinking of and sending all my love to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianca and Capri Bryant," followed by a heart emoticon.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra remembers Kobe-Gianna Bryant on their 1st death anniversary

Basketball fans from all across the world paid their tribute to Kobe and Gianna. Bryant's wife Vanessa shared a letter on her Instagram account which she received from one of Gianna's best friends. She wrote, "Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig. My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too.I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!