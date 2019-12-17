Kareena Kapoor Khan opens about one career goal she wants to explore but is ‘very scared’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals one career goal she is ‘very scared’ to attempt

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been unconventional about her choice of roles in the films. From donning the role of a sex worker in Chameli to a young and bold women in Dev, the actress has proved her acting mettle through a variety of roles. Not just Bollywood films, Kareena has ventured onto other platforms like being on TV, on the radio with equal grace as well. Now there is just one box left for the actress to tick and she is very scared to attempt that. It is theatre.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Good Newwz. During an interaction with HT, Kareena opened up about her career choices and how she always listened to her heart and not what people expected out of her when it comes to working. Talking about her chances of venturing into the theatre, the actress said, “I would love to do theatre, but I am really scared. In films, we are used to delayed gratification. But I feel performing on stage is an instant thing and I am very scared of that.”

Kareena also revealed how everyone asked her not to become a part of a four-women starrer film just after having a baby as it will ruin her career. The actress said, “Everyone was like you just had a baby, so why don’t you comeback to the screen with a heroine-oriented film where the story would be all about you. That is the norm here but I don’t think that. I have a slightly unconventional thinking and that has always been a part of my journey From Dev, Chameli, Yuva to Omkara, I have always tried to do something different and that gamble has actually paid off well.”

Even though the actress feels that being a commercial heroine is in her DNA and she would like to be a part of them always, she also explains that she always tries to find something new and different in her roles every time.

She added, “There is so much more to explore now with lines blurring and great scripts coming to life more than ever before. I am not going to say that especially for women because I have never believed that. I always thought women have had the opportunity to choose. There is a lot left to explore. These are the exciting times. I have done it all. The big commercial movies are a part of my DNA and that’s never going to change, I will always be part of those but I am trying to do something different with each films.”

