Kareena Kapoor debunks pregnancy rumors with hilarious post, says 'Saif has already contributed...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan who was vacationing in London with her husband Saif Alia Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh became the talk of the town today. The entertainment galore have been buzzing since the morning with pregnancy rumours of the actress. There were reports that Kareena is pregnant with her third child. Finally, in the evening the actress reacted to all these speculations and cleared the air. Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and shared a hilarious post stating, " It’s the pasta and wine guys ..Calm down. I Am NOT Pregnant Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country . BA Enjoy. KKK."

Take a look at Kareena's post below:

Image Source : KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's post has left her fans in splits. One of them shared the screenshot of her story and wrote, "Please I love this woman." Another said, "Relax guys , relax."

The pregnant speculations started when a picture of Kareena went viral where her belly looked like a baby bump.

Also read: Is Aishwarya Rai pregnant again? New video with Aaradhya & Abhishek Bachchan sparks speculations

Saif and Kareena got married on October 16, 2012. The couple had a simple court marriage and later an intimate wedding with all their closest family members present. They welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan was born in February 2021. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh but ended 13 years of relationship in 2004. He shares daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim with her.