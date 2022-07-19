Is Aishwarya Rai pregnant again? New video with Aaradhya & Abhishek Bachchan sparks speculations

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aardhya Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan was snapped at the Mumbai airport today (July 19). Dressed in her staple all-black outfit Aishwarya was seen walking toward the airport holding Aaradhya's hands. On the other hand, Aaradhya was wearing a black tracksuit and Abhishek paired a pink hoodie with grey joggers. All of them covered their faces with face masks. Ever since the pictures and videos of the celebrity family surfaced online gossip galore is abuzz that the actress is expecting her second child. There have been claims that the ex-Miss World was hiding her baby bump in her long black coat.

Check out the pictures and videos below:

Netizens reactions

Several users took to the comments sections and remarked that Aishwarya is pregnant with her second child. One of the users commented, "Is she pregnant? That's why she is covering herself." Another said, "Pregnancy itni kya chupani." A user also wrote, "Pregnant ?"

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAishwarya Rai

This is not the first time, rumours about Aishwarya's pregnancy are going around. On several occasions, Aishwarya's pictures went viral with claims that the actress is going to deliver her second child. However, there is no official confirmation from the couple or their family.

Meanwhile, pregnancy rumours about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif are also doing the rounds. A picture of Bebo flaunting her baby bump is going viral on social media. Netizens are claiming that the actress is pregnant with her third child after Taimur and Jeh. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif who is holidaying with her husband Vicky Kaushal is rumoured to be pregnant with her first child.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2017, in a lavish wedding after dating each other for a couple of years. They welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Aishwarya Rai's upcoming film

Aishwarya Rai will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The film is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya video chat with Eva Longoria's son at Cannes party | VIDEO

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming projects

Abhishek was last seen in 'Dasvi', co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also star in Ghoomer, for which he began shooting on his birthday this year. He will also be seen in the next part of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Also read: Aaradhya & Aishwarya Rai have an epic reaction to Abhishek Bachchan's IIFA performance; watch video here