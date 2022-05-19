Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya video chat with Eva Longoria's son at Cannes party | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA_RAIFAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Eva Longoria at L'oreal after party.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The global star has been a regular attendee at the film festival. She has been the face of L'Oreal with Eva Longoria for a long time now. Both actresses share a close bond with each other and their red carpet camaraderie during Top Gun: Maverick screening was proof of it. From holding hands to sharing giggles, Aishwarya and Eva made their first red carpet appearance together memorable. Recently, several videos from an after-party have surfaced on the internet. In the viral clips, Aishwarya can be seen dressed in a shimmery outfit accompanied by Aardhaya in a red dress and Abhishek in a black tuxedo. The Bachchan family is seen enjoying themselves along with Eva.

In one of the videos, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen talking to Eva's 3-year-old son Santiago via video call. Meanwhile, Abhishek looks at them from behind. In the video Aaradhya is heard introducing herself, she said, "My name is Aaradhya." Then Aishwarya peeps in and asks "What's your name, handsome?"

Take a look:

The other video shows Eva and Aishwarya talking to each other. Eva then noticed Aaradhya next to Aishwarya and she gave her a tight hug. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek are seen smiling at the moment.

Aishwarya's red carpet look

Aishwarya made heads turn on the red carpet in a black Dolce&Gabbana gown that had a dreamy floral touch to it. She used minimal accessories including cascading earrings and statement rings to complete her look.

Aishwarya left for Cannes earlier this week with Abhishek and Aaradhya. She received a grand welcome at the Nice airport in France. The actress was felicitated with flowers on her arrival.

