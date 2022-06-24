Aaradhya & Aishwarya Rai have an epic reaction to Abhishek Bachchan's IIFA performance; watch video here

Follow us on Image Source : IIFA Abhishek Bachchan IIFA 2022

Aaradhya Bachchan accompanied her parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan for this year's IIFA 2022. She was seated in the first row to cheer for his father Abhishek who gave a power-packed performance on the stage. A short video clip from the event was shared by the makers on Friday ahead of the premiere of the show on June 25 on COLORS. Sharing the video, they captioned the post, "#AbhishekBachchan's dhamakedar performance and an adorable moment with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at the NEXA IIFA Awards stole everyone's hearts!"

In the clip, Abhishek can be seen dancing to the tunes of his film Dasvi's song Macha Macha Re. What caught everyone's attention was his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya matching his steps in the audience. He later comes down from the stage and performs near Aishwarya and Aaradhya's seats and blows a kiss to them. While cheering for Junior Bachchan, Aishwarya shouted, "You rock this baby."

Later, host Manish Paul went to Aaradhya and asked about Abhishek's performance, to which she replied, "It was very very very very good."

About IIFA 2022

The 22nd Edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) took over Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The event included performances from Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi and many others. The show will premiere on Colors at 8 pm on June 25.

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming projects

Abhishek Bachchan who was last seen in Dasvi will next be seen in the remake of the Tamil film 'Oththa Seruppu Size 7'. He also has R Balki's next directorial venture Ghoomer in the pipeline.