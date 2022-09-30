Karan Singh Grover performs 'Dad duty' as he takes mom-to-be Bipasha Basu to hospital | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHABASU Karan Singh Grover takes Bipasha to Hospital | PIC

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are on cloud nine as they are soon to embrace parenthood for the first time. The couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016 and they are finally expecting their first child together. Bipasha has been sharing several pictures of her maternal photoshoot. In August, the couple broke the big news regarding their pregnancy on social media. Now, the actress shared a picture of soon-to-be dad already performing his 'dad duty'.

On Friday, Bipasha and Karan reportedly went to a hospital in the city together for a routine checkup. The Raaz actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture from their hospital visit. The picture featured Karan performing his 'dad duty', as the actress captioned it. Karan is seen wearing a black round-neck T-shirt with a grey pair of denim jeans. He is also seen clutching a backpack and Bipasha's orange tote bag over his neck while posing for the photo. Her caption read, "Hospital. Dad duty. Always has to carry my bag too. My cutie."

A few days ago, mom-to-be hosted a baby shower which had her close friends and family in attendance. Bipasha Basu looked dropdead gorgeous in a pink gown, while Karan Singh Grover looked dashing clad in a blue suit as they arrived for the shower, keeping in line with the dress code of pink and blue. The duo posed for photos in front of a wall that was decked up with floral arrangements and pink and purple balloons. The wall read, "A little monkey is on the way!"

On August 16, the actress announced her pregnancy. She shared adorable pictures in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump in a white oversized shirt as she posed alongside Karan. Her caption read, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two.Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three.A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

Earlier, the actress also dropped a few pictures from her maternity photoshoot and it took over the internet. Bipasha looked absolutely stunning in the pictures.

